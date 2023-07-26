Back to top

Image: Bigstock

General Dynamics (GD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) reported $10.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $2.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59, the EPS surprise was +4.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Dynamics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Aerospace: $1.95 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Technologies: $3.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.
  • Revenue- Combat Systems: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Marine Systems: $3.06 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
  • Operating earnings- Aerospace: $236 million compared to the $245.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Combat Systems: $251 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $244.67 million.
  • Operating earnings- Technologies: $283 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $288.43 million.
  • Operating earnings- Marine Systems: $235 million versus $200.58 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Corporate: -$43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$64.24 million.
Shares of General Dynamics have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

