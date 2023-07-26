We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.19 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.69, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54, the EPS surprise was +5.91%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Microsoft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 8% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 6.84%.
- Productivity and Business Processes - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 10% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 8.78%.
- Intelligent Cloud - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: 15% compared to the 13.66% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- More Personal Computing - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y: -4% compared to the -5.71% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Short-term unearned revenue: $50.90 billion compared to the $48.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes: $18.29 billion versus $18.06 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
- Revenue- More Personal Computing: $13.91 billion versus $13.57 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
- Revenue- Service and other: $39.34 billion versus $38.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
- Revenue- Product: $16.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
- Operating Income- Productivity and Business Processes: $9.05 billion versus $8.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Operating Income- More Personal Computing: $4.68 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.46 billion.
- Operating Income- Intelligent Cloud: $10.53 billion compared to the $9.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Microsoft have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.