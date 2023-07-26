Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Silgan (SLGN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Silgan Holdings (SLGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, down 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was -8.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Silgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Dispensing and Specialty Closures: $560.10 million versus $623.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Net sales- Custom Containers: $155.80 million versus $168.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Net sales- Metal Containers: $710.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $729.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
Shares of Silgan have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

