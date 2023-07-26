Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mr Cooper (COOP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Mr Cooper (COOP - Free Report) reported revenue of $486 million, down 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.66, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +36.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mr Cooper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Service related, net: $402 million compared to the $345.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale: $84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.6%.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $21 million compared to the $28.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Originations: $97 million versus $99.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.7% change.
  • Revenues- Servicing: $368 million versus $268.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
Shares of Mr Cooper have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

