Evercore (EVR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Evercore (EVR - Free Report) reported $503.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.7%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $2.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was -29.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Evercore performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Compensation Ratio: 67.8% versus 64.75% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total: $462.95 million versus $503.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net: $20.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.25 million.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees: $17.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.90 million.
Shares of Evercore have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

