We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Navient (NAVI - Free Report) reported $221 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.5%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228.53 million, representing a surprise of -3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Navient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Navient here>>>
- Net Interest Income: $178 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.22 million.
- Other income: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.50 million.
- Asset recovery and business processing revenue: $83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.88 million.
- Servicing revenue: $16 million compared to the $17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Non Interest Income / Total other income: $129 million compared to the $99.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Navient have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.