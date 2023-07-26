Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Navient (NAVI - Free Report) reported $221 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.5%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228.53 million, representing a surprise of -3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Navient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Income: $178 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.22 million.
  • Other income: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.50 million.
  • Asset recovery and business processing revenue: $83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.88 million.
  • Servicing revenue: $16 million compared to the $17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income / Total other income: $129 million compared to the $99.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Navient have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

