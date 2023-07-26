Back to top

Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported $10.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $5.15 for the same period compares to $5.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.99 billion, representing a surprise of -2.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Organic: -3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.36%.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions: $2.46 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.2%.
  • Revenues- Analytical Instruments: $1.75 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$465 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$610.91 million.
  • Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.83 billion versus $5.86 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics: $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Operating Income- Life Sciences Solutions: $817 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1 billion.
  • Operating Income- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $824 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $814.76 million.
  • Operating Income- Specialty Diagnostics: $297 million compared to the $239.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Analytical Instruments: $432 million compared to the $421.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

