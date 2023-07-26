Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) reported revenue of $939.1 million, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.03, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01, the EPS surprise was +1.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Euronet Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- EFT Processing Segment: $282.40 million compared to the $279.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Money Transfer Segment: $394.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $395.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Revenue- epay Segment: $263.80 million versus $249.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.9% change.
Shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

