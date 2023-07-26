Back to top

Image: Bigstock

OneMain (OMF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, OneMain Holdings (OMF - Free Report) reported revenue of $873 million, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $883.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was -18.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneMain performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-off ratio: 7.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.6%.
  • Net Interest Income: $873 million compared to the $883.92 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Other income: $33 million versus $34.82 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Investment: $27 million compared to the $25.37 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses: $394 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $445.45 million.
  • Insurance: $112 million compared to the $112.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total other revenues: $185 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.91 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for OneMain here>>>

Shares of OneMain have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise