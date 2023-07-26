Back to top

RPM International (RPM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

RPM International (RPM - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $1.36 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of +2.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RPM International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Construction Products Group/ CPG: $748.05 million versus $714.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Net sales-Consumer Segment: $716.39 million versus $715.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net sales-Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $193.42 million versus $199.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.
  • Net sales-Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $358.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $347.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment: $104.65 million versus $108.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $16.31 million versus $27.33 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT-Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $51.75 million versus $47.60 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT-Construction Products Group/ CPG: $124.46 million versus $96.95 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Other: -$29.39 million compared to the -$30.99 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of RPM International have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

