Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) reported $2.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was +3.82%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- RevPAR Growth - System-wide: 12.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.39%.
- Revenue per available room - System-Wide: $122.02 compared to the $122.54 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms: 1144849 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1154850.
- Occupancy - System-Wide: 74.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 75.11%.
- Average daily rate - System-Wide: $163.47 compared to the $161.93 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $46 million compared to the $28.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +84% year over year.
- Revenues- Owned and leased hotels: $341 million compared to the $304.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Base and other management fees: $86 million compared to the $90.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees: $618 million compared to the $618.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Incentive management fees: $69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $64.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.