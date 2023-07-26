We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hess (HES) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Hess (HES - Free Report) reported $2.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.4%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $2.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +14.04%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hess performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Barrels of oil equivalent: 387 KBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 359.87 KBOE/D.
- Production per day - Natural gas liquids - Total United States: 69 KBBL/D versus 62.19 KBBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Production per day - Natural gas - Total: 610 Mcf/D compared to the 553.87 Mcf/D average estimate based on five analysts.
- Production per day - Crude oil - Total: 216 KBBL/D compared to the 204.15 KBBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.
- Production per day - Natural gas - United States - Offshore: 45 Mcf/D versus 35.07 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production per day - Natural gas - Total United States: 251 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 197.73 Mcf/D.
- Production per day - Crude oil - Total United States: 102 KBBL/D compared to the 94.66 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production per day - Natural gas - United States - North Dakota: 206 Mcf/D compared to the 162.66 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Production per day - Crude oil - United States - North Dakota: 79 KBBL/D versus 76.81 KBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Production per day - Natural gas liquids - United States - Offshore: 1 KBBL/D versus 2.29 KBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues: $2.29 billion versus $2.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.5% change.
- Revenues- Other, net: $31 million compared to the $37.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
Shares of Hess have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.