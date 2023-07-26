Back to top

BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) reported revenue of $531.31 million, up 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.27, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.28, the EPS surprise was -0.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BOK Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.75% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 59.3%.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0.12% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.12%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $324.46 million compared to the $337.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income (Total other operating revenue): $209.05 million versus $185.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $322.26 million compared to the $335.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BOK Financial have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

