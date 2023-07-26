Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Provident Financial (PROV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Provident Financial (PROV - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.37 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.37 million, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -23.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Provident Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.88% compared to the 2.94% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 73.36% versus 65.86% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $1.14 million versus $1.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Provident Financial here>>>

Shares of Provident Financial have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise