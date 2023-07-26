Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $50.78 million, up 31.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.33 million, representing a surprise of -2.96%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HomeTrust Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.87% compared to the 57.37% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.32% compared to the 4.37% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.13%.
  • Total interest-earning assets - Average: $4.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 billion.
  • Total noninterest income: $6.89 million versus $7.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: $1.11 million versus $1.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $43.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.76 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.15 million.
  • Other, net: $0.71 million compared to the $0.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • BOLI income: $0.57 million versus $0.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan income and fees: $0.79 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

