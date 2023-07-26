We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended June 2023, HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $50.78 million, up 31.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.33 million, representing a surprise of -2.96%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how HomeTrust Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 60.87% compared to the 57.37% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Interest Margin: 4.32% compared to the 4.37% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.13%.
- Total interest-earning assets - Average: $4.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 billion.
- Total noninterest income: $6.89 million versus $7.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gain on sale of loans held for sale: $1.11 million versus $1.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income: $43.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.76 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.15 million.
- Other, net: $0.71 million compared to the $0.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- BOLI income: $0.57 million versus $0.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Loan income and fees: $0.79 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.