Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Down

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The figure also declined 6.5% year over year.
The adjusted number excludes certain non-recurring expenses, including asset amortization costs and certain restructuring costs.
GAAP EPS was $3.51, down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Revenues in Detail
Revenues in the quarter totaled $10.69 billion, down 2.6% year over year. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%.
Segment Details
Organic revenues in the reported quarter declined 3% year over year, while Core organic revenue growth was 2%.
Thermo Fisher operates under four business segments — Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics and Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services.
Revenues in the Life Sciences Solutions segment (23% of total revenues) declined 25.2% year over year to $2.46 billion, while Analytical Instruments Segment sales (16.4%) increased 8.8% to $1.75 billion.
Revenues in the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment (54.6%) rose 5.3% to $5.83 billion. The Specialty Diagnostics segment (10.4%) recorded a 0.7% year-over-year rise in revenues to $1.11 billion.
Margin Analysis
The gross margin of 40.8% in the second quarter contracted 228 basis points (bps) year over year on a 1.3% rise in the cost of revenues.
In the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses fell 3.9% to $1.67 billion. Research and development expenses declined 5.5% to $345 million.
The adjusted operating margin in the quarter came in at 21.9%, reflecting a contraction of 198 bps.
Financial Position
The company exited second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $3.13 billion compared with $3.48 billion at the end of first-quarter 2023.
Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities was $2.27 billion compared with $3.73 billion a year ago.
Thermo Fisher has a consistent
dividend-paying history, with the five-year annualized dividend growth being 16.43%.
Thermo Fisher updated its full-year 2023 guidance.
The company expects 2023 revenues in the range of $43.4-$44.0 billion, with Core organic revenue growth of 2-4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $45.24 billion.
The adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $22.28-$22.72. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $23.60 billion.
Our Take
Thermo Fisher exited the second quarter of 2023 with lower-than-expected results. The challenging macroeconomic environment and a slowdown in economic activity in China and across the world hampered revenues. The year-over-year decline in revenues in the Life Science Solutions is disappointing. The contraction of margins, due to escalating costs and expenses, does not bode well either. The year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings is a concern.
On a positive note, the robust year-over-year revenue growth in the Analytical Instruments and the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segments is promising. During the first quarter, strong execution of proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products aided the company’s growth. The company strengthened its industry-leading commercial engine and trusted partner status with the opening of a state-of-the-art customer center of excellence in Milan. This allowed it to consolidate capabilities from across the company to better serve customers and enhance productivity.
