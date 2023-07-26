Alphabet Heavy ETFs in Focus After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) came up with better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Jul 25 after market close. Earnings of $1.44 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. This marks an improvement from earnings of $1.21 per share recorded in the same period last year. It's worth noting that these figures have been adjusted to account for non-recurring items. Shares surged 6.1% in after hours. Snapshot of Q2 Earnings
Alphabet, which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Services industry, posted revenues of $62.07 billion for the quarter ended June 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $57.47 billion.
Alphabet shares have added about 37.7% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 18.6%.
Results Fueled by Cloud Expansion and Ad Revenues According to Reuters, Alphabet's performance was bolstered by a consistent surge in demand for its cloud services, coupled with a resurgence in advertising activities. Advertisers, comprising a significant portion of Alphabet's revenues, have become cautious in allocating their funds to unproven platforms. As a result, they have redirected their spending back to Alphabet's offerings. Per CNBC, Google's cloud division, encompassing infrastructure and productivity applications, witnessed a remarkable 28% surge in revenue. The division achieved a significant milestone by turning profitable on an operating basis during the first quarter, and in the second quarter, it reported an impressive operating income of $395 million. This marks a substantial turnaround compared to a loss of $590 million recorded in the same period the previous year. ETFs in Focus
The earnings results might have a huge impact on ETFs heavily invested in this Internet giant. Here we have highlighted four ETFs with double digit exposure to Alphabet.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF ( VOX Quick Quote VOX - Free Report)
Vanguard Communication Services ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Communication Services 25/50 Index with a basket of 119 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $3.28 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.10%.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF has an exposure of 12.12% in GOOGL and a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Medium risk outlook. The fund has gained 31.59% year to date and 12.83% over the past year (as of Jul 25).
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLC Quick Quote XLC - Free Report)
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund tracks the performance of the Communication Services Select Sector Index. The fund has gathered an asset base of $13.82 billion and has a basket of 23 securities. XLC charges an annual fee of 0.10%.
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has an exposure of 11.82% to GOOGL and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). The fund has earned 37.46% year to date and 18.36% over the past year (as of Jul 25).
iShares Global Comm Services ETF ( IXP Quick Quote IXP - Free Report)
iShares Global Comm Services ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P Global 1200Communication Services 4.5/22.5/45 Capped Index with a basket of 68 securities. The fund has command over an asset base of $285.06 million and charges an annual fee of 0.40%.
iShares Global Comm Services ETF has an exposure of 11.62% in GOOGL. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook. IXP has earned 27.58% year to date and 13.58% over the past year (as of Jul 25).
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF ( FCOM Quick Quote FCOM - Free Report)
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF closely tracks the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Communication Services 25/50 Index with a basket of 111 securities. The fund has an asset base of $755.91 million and charges an annual fee of 0.08%.
Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has an exposure of 11.39% in GOOGL and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 along with a Medium risk outlook. The fund has gained 31.71% year to date and 12.57% over the past year (as of Jul 25).
