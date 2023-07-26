We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.86, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 41% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Archer Aviation Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Archer Aviation Inc. to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.67%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Archer Aviation Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ACHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.