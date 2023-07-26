Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +1.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Edwards Lifesciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Europe: $336.20 million compared to the $315.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.
  • Net sales- International(Outside of the United States): $634.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $651.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Net Sales- United States: $895.30 million compared to the $847.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Japan: $117.90 million versus $130.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Rest of World: $180.80 million versus $205.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Net sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: $991.60 million versus $992.36 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Net sales- Critical Care: $234.70 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $225.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Net sales- Surgical Structural Heart: $256.30 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $242.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Net sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies: $47.60 million versus $44.08 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Edwards Lifesciences here>>>

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise