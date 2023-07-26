Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) reported $4.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $10.22 for the same period compares to $8.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.05, the EPS surprise was +1.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 9% compared to the 5.47% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Square footage - Total: 45.62 Msq ft versus 45.53 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 6071 versus 6060.75 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores opened: 42 compared to the 42.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales per weighted-average store: $0.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.66 million.
  • Beginning store count: 6029 compared to the 6000.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

