eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, eBay (EBAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.54 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Buyers: 132 million compared to the 133.22 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross merchandise volume - International: $9.51 billion compared to the $9.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross merchandise volume - US: $8.70 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.83 billion.
  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV): $18.21 billion compared to the $18.08 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of eBay have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

