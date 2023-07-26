Back to top

UDR (UDR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, UDR (UDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $403.1 million, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.61, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407.45 million, representing a surprise of -1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UDR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $403.10 million compared to the $407.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Joint venture management and other fees: $1.45 million compared to the $1.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.05 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.11.
Shares of UDR have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

