L3Harris (LHX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, L3Harris (LHX - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.69 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.97, compared to $3.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion, representing a surprise of +7.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how L3Harris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$46 million versus -$47.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Communication Systems: $1.29 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
  • Operated Income- Integrated Mission Systems: $162 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $188.23 million.
  • Operated Income- Communication Systems: $325 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $275.30 million.
  • Operated Income- Space and Airborne Systems: $168 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.13 million.
Shares of L3Harris have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

