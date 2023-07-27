Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Core Laboratories (CLB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Core Laboratories (CLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $127.88 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Core Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Production Enhancement: $44.50 million compared to the $50.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reservoir Description: $83.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Operating Income- Reservoir Description: $13.32 million compared to the $7.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Corporate and Other: $0.09 million compared to the $2.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Production Enhancement: $5.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.45 million.
Shares of Core Laboratories have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

