Ladder Capital (LADR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ladder Capital (LADR - Free Report) reported $74.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.89 million, representing a surprise of +7.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ladder Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total other income: $33.66 million compared to the $24.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $40.49 million versus $44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fee and other income: $3.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.85 million.
  • Earnings from investment in unconsolidated ventures: $0.22 million versus $0.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Real estate operating income: $25.89 million versus $23.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ladder Capital have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

