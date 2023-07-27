Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Employers Holdings (EIG - Free Report) reported $215.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 59.1%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.8 million, representing a surprise of +2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Employers Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loss Ratio: 52.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61%.
  • Combined Ratio: 87.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.4%.
  • Net premiums earned: $177.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.33 million.
  • Net investment income: $26.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.37 million.
Shares of Employers Holdings have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

