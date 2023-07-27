Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stag (STAG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $171.69 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stag performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other income: $0.26 million versus $0.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.4% change.
  • Revenue- Rental income: $171.44 million compared to the $171.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Net income per share- Diluted: $0.29 compared to the $0.17 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Stag have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

