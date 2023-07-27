Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Albany International (AIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Albany International (AIN - Free Report) reported $274.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.42 million, representing a surprise of +4.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albany International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Albany Engineered Composites: $114.91 million compared to the $110.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Machine Clothing: $159.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Operating income (Loss)- Albany Engineered Composites: $8.67 million versus $8.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Machine Clothing: $53.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.69 million.
Shares of Albany International have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

