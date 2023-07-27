We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Nov Inc. (NOV - Free Report) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +30.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nov Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Completion & Production Solutions - Backlog: $1.59 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Rig Technologies - Backlog: $2.89 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion.
- Completion & Production Solutions - New Orders Booked: $450 million versus $498.52 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Rig Technologies - New Orders Booked: $222 million compared to the $264.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Rig Technologies - Orders Shipped: $205 million versus $199.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Completion & Production Solutions - Orders Shipped: $477 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $473.39 million.
- Completion & Production Solutions - Book-to-Bill: 94% compared to the 98.79% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Rig Technologies - Book-to-Bill: 108% versus 140.25% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue- Wellbore Technologies: $804 million compared to the $783.08 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Completion & Production Solutions: $753 million compared to the $750.11 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Rig Technologies: $606 million versus $588.24 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change.
- Revenue- Eliminations: -$70 million compared to the -$53.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Nov Inc. have returned +19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.