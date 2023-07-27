Back to top

Methanex (MEOH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Methanex (MEOH - Free Report) reported $939.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol: 1621 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1643.67 KTon.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Total: 2782 KTon compared to the 2616.65 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales: 277 KTon versus 279.35 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol: 884 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 693.63 KTon.
Shares of Methanex have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

