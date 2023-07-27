We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Patterson-UTI (PTEN - Free Report) reported $758.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $780.5 million, representing a surprise of -2.77%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Patterson-UTI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Contract Drilling - Operating days - U.S. 11669 Days compared to the 11699.05 Days average estimate based on four analysts.
- Contract Drilling - Average revenue per operating day - U.S. $35.94 versus $35.58 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Contract Drilling - Average direct operating costs per operating day - U.S. $19.04 versus $18.78 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Contract Drilling - Average rigs operating - U.S. 128 versus 128.56 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Pressure Pumping - Fracturing jobs: 137 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 143.31.
- Pressure Pumping - Other jobs: 162 versus 141.08 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Pressure Pumping - Total jobs: 299 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 284.39.
- Revenue- Contract Drilling: $432.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $423.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.
- Revenue- Other Operations: $21.13 million compared to the $23.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Directional Drilling: $55.14 million compared to the $57.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenue- Pressure Pumping: $250.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $276.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
- Operating income (loss)- Contract Drilling: $113.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.84 million.
Shares of Patterson-UTI have returned +29.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.