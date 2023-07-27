Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Imax (IMAX) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Imax (IMAX - Free Report) reported $97.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.5%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.69 million, representing a surprise of +10.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Imax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Technology Products and Services: $63.98 million compared to the $53.87 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Content Solutions: $31.29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.87 million.
  • Revenues- All other: $2.71 million versus $2.34 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Rentals: $19.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.93 million.
  • Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Maintenance: $14.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.43 million.
  • Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- System Sales: $27.73 million versus $14.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Technology Products and Services Revenue- Finance Income: $2.21 million versus $2.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Film Remastering and Distribution: $29.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.83 million.
  • Revenues- Content Solutions Revenue- Other Content Solutions: $2.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.32 million.
  • Gross Margin- Content solutions: $20 million versus $18.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- All Other: $1.48 million versus $1.80 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- Technology Products and Services: $36.41 million versus $31.47 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Imax here>>>

Shares of Imax have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


IMAX Corporation (IMAX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise