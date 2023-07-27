Back to top

Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Origin Bancorp (OBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.93 million, up 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +7.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.76% versus 63.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.53 billion.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.16%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.13% versus 3.18% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $15.64 million compared to the $15.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $75.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.78 million.
Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

