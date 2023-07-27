Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carlisle (CSL) Q2 Earnings

Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.4%. EPS of $5.18 for the same period compares to $6.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.73, the EPS surprise was +9.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carlisle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $947.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $984.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.9%.
  • Revenues- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT): $218.90 million versus $228.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $359.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $371.60 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $280.80 million compared to the $261.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and unallocated: -$31.80 million compared to the -$29.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT): $22.30 million versus $17.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $58.80 million versus $44.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $59.10 million versus $38.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBIT- Corporate and unallocated: -$31.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$31.67 million.
  • EBIT- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT): $19.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.62 million.
  • EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $280.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $264.61 million.
Shares of Carlisle have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

