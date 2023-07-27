Back to top

NETSTREIT (NTST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NETSTREIT (NTST - Free Report) reported $31.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.8%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NETSTREIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income on loans receivable: $1.92 million versus $1.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue (including reimbursable): $29.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.32 million.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.01 versus $0.04 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of NETSTREIT have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

