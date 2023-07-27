Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aemetis (AMTX - Free Report) is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Financial (AROW - Free Report) is registered as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is one of the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) - free report >>

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) - free report >>

Aemetis, Inc (AMTX) - free report >>

Published in

energy finance