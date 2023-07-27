Back to top

Hershey (HSY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Hershey (HSY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.49 billion, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.01, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion, representing a surprise of -0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hershey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks: $272.37 million compared to the $283.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Sales- North America Confectionery: $1.99 billion versus $2 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- International: $224.84 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $220.01 million.
  • Net Sales- North America: $2.27 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unallocated corporate expense: $171.18 million versus -$186.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Hershey have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

