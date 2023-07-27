Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Farmers National (FMNB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.03 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -2.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Farmers National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.28% versus 54.29% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Earning Assets [$M]: $4.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.87 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.92% versus 3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • NCOs/ Average Loans: 0.1% versus 0.13% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $9.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.23 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.50 million compared to the $1.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income ( tax-equivalent ): $35.27 million compared to the $36.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trust fees: $2.25 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Farmers National here>>>

Shares of Farmers National have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise