Tree.com (TREE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) reported revenue of $182.5 million, down 30.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.03 million, representing a surprise of -5.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +267.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tree.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Insurance: $58.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $71.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.6%.
  • Revenue- Home: $41.60 million compared to the $44.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $82.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $78.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%.
  • Segment profit- Home: $13.30 million compared to the $16.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment profit- Insurance: $24.80 million versus $27.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- Consumer: $40.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $34.51 million.
Shares of Tree.com have returned +30.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

