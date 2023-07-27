Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Kimco Realty (KIM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) reported revenue of $442.84 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to -$0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435.08 million, representing a surprise of +1.78%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kimco Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pro-rata portfolio occupancy: 95.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.33%.
  • Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net: $439.01 million compared to the $434.94 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and other fee income: $3.83 million versus $4.40 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share- Diluted: $0.16 versus $0.13 estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kimco Realty here>>>

Shares of Kimco Realty have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise