Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.52 billion, up 61.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to -$2.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +15.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royal Caribbean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • APCD (Available passenger cruise days): 11708.84 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 11712.28 Days.
  • Passenger Cruise Days: 12297.29 Days versus 12248.68 Days estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Occupancy Rate: 105% versus 104.56% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD: $117.19 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.60.
  • Net Yields: $238 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $234.41.
  • Net Cruise Costs per APCD: $140.76 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $140.15.
  • Passengers Carried: 1900.81 thousand versus 1940.81 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other revenues: $1.08 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.9%.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket revenues: $2.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.3%.
Shares of Royal Caribbean have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

