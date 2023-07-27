Back to top

Xcel (XEL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) reported $3.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 billion, representing a surprise of -11.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas: $2.99 billion compared to the $3.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Other: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
  • Operating revenues- Electric: $2.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.
  • Operating revenues- Natural Gas: $393 million versus $603.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.
Shares of Xcel have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

