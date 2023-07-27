Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lennox (LII) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Lennox International (LII - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.15, compared to $5.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion, representing a surprise of +2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lennox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Residential Heating & Cooling: $936.20 million compared to the $974.02 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Commercial Heating & Cooling: $407.50 million compared to the $366.96 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and other: $67.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $61.51 million.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Residential Heating & Cooling: $202.60 million compared to the $208.42 million average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Commercial Heating & Cooling: $103 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $60.58 million.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Corporate and other: -$22.50 million versus -$21.60 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
Shares of Lennox have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

