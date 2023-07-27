Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Linde (LIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Linde (LIN - Free Report) reported $8.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $3.57 for the same period compares to $3.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.64 billion, representing a surprise of -5.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- EMEA: $2.16 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales- APAC: $1.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Sales- Other: $325 million versus $311 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35% change.
  • Sales- Americas: $3.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion.
  • Sales- Engineering: $495 million compared to the $622 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.1% year over year.
Shares of Linde have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

