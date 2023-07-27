Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FMC Technologies (FTI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, FMC Technologies (FTI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was -37.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FMC Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies: $4.11 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Inbound Orders - Total: $4.45 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies: $12.09 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.03 billion.
  • Order Backlog - Total: $13.28 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $11.05 billion.
  • Inbound Orders - Surface Technologies: $332.80 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $327.54 million.
  • Order Backlog - Surface Technologies: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Book-to-bill - Subsea: 2.5 versus 1.4 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Surface Technologies: $353.80 million compared to the $331.17 million average estimate based on 16 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subsea Technologies: $1.62 billion versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
  • Subsea- Adjusted EBITDA: $233.80 million versus $224.73 million estimated by 16 analysts on average.
  • Surface- Adjusted EBITDA: $46.90 million compared to the $42.23 million average estimate based on 16 analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Expenses: -$26.50 million compared to the -$26.96 million average estimate based on 12 analysts.
Shares of FMC Technologies have returned +17.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

