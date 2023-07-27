Martin Marietta (
Compared to Estimates, Martin Marietta (MLM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Martin Marietta (MLM - Free Report) reported $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.5%. EPS of $5.60 for the same period compares to $3.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, representing a surprise of -0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.83.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Shipments - Aggregates tons: 54500 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58951.23 KTon.
- Total Shipments - Cement tons: 1100 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1088.95 KTon.
- Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards: 1800 KCuYd versus 1433.92 KCuYd estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average unit sales price by product line - Asphalt (per ton): 65.34 $/Ton compared to the 73.12 $/Ton average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton): 19.37 $/Ton versus 19.05 $/Ton estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Ready Mixed Concrete: $271.40 million versus $236.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving: $240.90 million versus $214.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates: $1.15 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement: $197.70 million compared to the $187.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties: $80.50 million compared to the $83.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales: -$121.10 million versus -$99.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.
- Total Revenues- Total Building Materials: $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.