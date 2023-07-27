Back to top

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Willis Towers Watson (WTW - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.16 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.05, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38, the EPS surprise was -13.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Willis Towers Watson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career: $1.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion.
  • Revenue- Risk and Broking: $900 million versus $891.32 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Segment Revenue: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other: $44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.75 million.
  • Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $145 million versus $173.40 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $222 million compared to the $234.99 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

