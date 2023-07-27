Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, ConnectOne (CNOB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB - Free Report) reported $67.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.96 million, representing a surprise of -2.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ConnectOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 50.5%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.23 billion compared to the $9.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin (GAAP): 2.81% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Deposit, loan and other income: $1.55 million versus $1.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income on bank owned life insurance: $1.55 million compared to the $1.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $3.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.88 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for ConnectOne here>>>

Shares of ConnectOne have returned +17.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise