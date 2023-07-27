Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Stericycle (SRCL - Free Report) reported $669.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $683.77 million, representing a surprise of -2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stericycle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Service- North America Segment- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $366.40 million compared to the $358.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Service- North America Segment- Secure Information Destruction Services: $198.80 million compared to the $217.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic revenues- International: $104.30 million versus $104.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Revenue by Service- International Segment- Secure Information Destruction Services: $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.97 million.
  • Geographic revenues- North America: $565.20 million versus $576.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Revenue by Service- International Segment- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $78.30 million compared to the $75.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Secure Information Destruction Services: $224.80 million versus $244.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Revenues- Regulated Waste and Compliance Solutions: $444.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $436.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
Shares of Stericycle have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

