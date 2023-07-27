We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Stericycle (SRCL - Free Report) reported $669.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $683.77 million, representing a surprise of -2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Stericycle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue by Service- North America Segment- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $366.40 million compared to the $358.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue by Service- North America Segment- Secure Information Destruction Services: $198.80 million compared to the $217.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic revenues- International: $104.30 million versus $104.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
- Revenue by Service- International Segment- Secure Information Destruction Services: $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.97 million.
- Geographic revenues- North America: $565.20 million versus $576.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
- Revenue by Service- International Segment- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $78.30 million compared to the $75.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Secure Information Destruction Services: $224.80 million versus $244.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
- Revenues- Regulated Waste and Compliance Solutions: $444.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $436.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
Shares of Stericycle have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.