Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) reported $180.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180.58 million, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Pacific Premier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 54.1% versus 56.24% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net interest margin: 3.33% compared to the 3.27% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.03% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.09%.
- Average Interest-Earning Assets: $19.29 billion compared to the $19.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total NonPerforming Loan: $17.15 million compared to the $28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total NonPerforming Assets: $17.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.75 million.
- Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $160.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.48 million.
- Total Noninterest Income: $20.54 million compared to the $20.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net gain from sales of loans: $0.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.77 million.
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have returned +21.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.